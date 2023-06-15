‘Poker Face’ panel

View costumes from Peacock’s “Poker Face” and hear from a panel of designers on the series on Saturday, June 17, from 1-4 p.m. at the Beverly Center. Moderated by Spencer Williams of the Art of Costume, the discussion will include costume designer Trayce Gigi Field and production designer Judy Rhee. Admission is free, RSVP required. 8500 Beverly Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/poker-face-costume-design-panel-tickets-649277355047.