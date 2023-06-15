Ruskin Group Theatre is holding the final performances of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17. Written by Steve Martin and directed by Amelia Mulkey, the play is set in 1904 in Paris. Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet at a bar, just before Einstein’s theory of relativity transformed physics and Picasso transitioned to cubism. What might the icons of art and science have discussed? The play imagines similarities of the creative process involved in art and science. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. 3000 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica. (310)397-3244, ruskingrouptheatre.com.