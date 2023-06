Neil Young pulls from his extensive catalog during four nights at The Ford on Friday, June 30; Saturday, July 1; Monday, July 3; and Wednesday, July 5. Young will perform songs he’s rarely played live across his career. Chris Pierce will be the special guest. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tickets are $150. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com/events/performances/2829/2023-06-30/neil-young.