Native plays

Join Native Voices and the Autry for the 29th annual “Festival of New Plays” on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at 2:30 p.m. The featured play on June 10 will be “Central Standard Time” by Maddox Pennington (Cherokee), and “Comanche Girl on the Moon” by Dustin Tahmahkera (Comanche) will be held on June 11. The Autry will also host the American Indian Arts Marketplace on June 10-11, and admission to the plays is free with $16 museum and marketplace ticket. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org.