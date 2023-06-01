Join the Windsor Square-Hancock Park Historical Society for “An afternoon with Nancy Olson” on Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Hollywood Heritage. At age 22, Olson was cast in the film “Sunset Boulevard” starring William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Erich Von Stroheim. The film has always been a source of pride for residents of Windsor Square and Hancock Park, as it was filmed in a mansion once located at the intersection of Crenshaw and Wilshire boulevards. Olson also starred in “The Absent Minded Professor,” “Pollyanna” and “Airport,” and had many roles on television and Broadway. Olson will discuss her life and career and sign copies of her book, “A Front Row Seat.” Tickets are $25 for members, $45 for non-members. 2100 N. Highland Ave. windsorsquarehancockpark.com.