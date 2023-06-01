Music of ‘Ted Lasso’

The Grammy Museum presents “The Music Behind Ted Lasso” on Wednesday, June 7, from 7-9 p.m. The event will begin with a screening of the finale episode followed by a panel discussion with composer and songwriter Tom Howe, music supervisor Tony Von Pervieux and actor, co-creator and executive producer Brendan Hunt. Following the conversation, Howe will perform music from the show. Tickets are $25. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. grammymuseum.org/visit/public-programs.