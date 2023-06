8000 Sunset Strip welcomes the community to a free live musical performance by the Gretje Angell Trio on Saturday, July 1, from 1-3 p.m. The trio will perform upbeat jazz on the first level of the complex. The concert is part of a performance series each Saturday. The Michael Falcone Duo will perform on July 8, followed by The Jennerators on July 15, the Robert Kyle Duo on July 22 and the Melanie Taylor Quartet on July 29. 8000 Sunset Blvd. 8000sunset.shopkimco.com.