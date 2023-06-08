Beyond the Streets and Control Gallery will display Mister Cartoon’s “Just My Imagination,” the Los Angeles solo debut of the artist and L.A. native, running from Saturday, June 10, through Sunday, July 16. The exhibit highlights the largest body of work for a single show ever created by Mister Cartoon, focusing on airbrushing and drawings on a variety of surfaces, including meticulous body lines on a one-of-a-kind customized car within the gallery. An opening reception will be held on June 10, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Regular viewing hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. 434 N. La Brea Ave. control.gallery.com.