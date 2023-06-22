Metro plans decking work on Wilshire

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is advising about work on the Purple Line Extension project, including station construction and street-level activity.

Subsurface investigation is ongoing near Wilshire and Rimpau boulevards on weekends from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Full closures of Rimpau Boulevard at Wilshire Boulevard may be required. Access to the residential properties will be maintained. A K-rail work zone is also located on Wilshire Boulevard between Rossmore Avenue and June Street. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction in the area.

At Wilshire/La Brea, work is ongoing on the subway station within staging yards on the north and south sides of Wilshire Boulevard. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues.

Near Wilshire/Fairfax, crews are working on the subway station in a staging yard near Wilshire Boulevard and Ogden Drive. Through September, a K-rail work zone will be located on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard, including part of the sidewalk. Traffic on Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Spaulding Avenue and San Diego Way. Pedestrian travel will be maintained on the north sidewalk.

Beginning on June 25 and continuing for approximately two years, Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at La Jolla Avenue. A K-rail enclosure will be implemented on the west side of the Wilshire/La Jolla intersection, where crews will build a cross passage between the subway tunnels.

Metro plans more weekend decking removal on Wilshire Boulevard between Tower and Hamilton drives. Wilshire Boulevard will be completely closed from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. Motorists are advised to use San Vicente or Robertson boulevards to Burton Way as a detour.

Beginning the weekend of June 30-July 3 and continuing for 10 weekends, deck panels will be removed on Wilshire Boulevard between Hamilton Drive and the intersection of La Cienega and Wilshire boulevards. Wilshire Boulevard will be completely closed from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. Tower, Gale and Hamilton drives may be closed at Wilshire Boulevard beginning as early as 6 p.m. on Fridays for material staging.

Work on passageways and rooms adjacent to the Wilshire/La Cienega subway station is intermittently occurring along the south side of Wilshire Boulevard near Hamilton Drive. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards, and closures may be implemented on Wilshire Boulevard at Gale and Hamilton drives.

At the Wilshire/Rodeo station, utility installation, station construction and preparation work for adjacent rooms and passageways continues in late June. Southern California Edison is installing permanent power feeds to the station. Crews are installing electrical equipment along Wilshire Boulevard between Dayton Way and Rexford Drive. Wilshire Boulevard may be reduced to one lane in each direction within the work area.

Construction of the underground subway station will be ongoing through 2024. Material, equipment and concrete deliveries will continue daily.

At the Century City/ Constellation, crews have started the restoration of Century Park West. Temporary lane closures will be implemented on Century Park West to restore the pavement north of Constellation Boulevard. Driveway access will be maintained. Traffic lanes on Century Park West will be reduced in both directions between Constellation and Santa Monica Boulevard.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net