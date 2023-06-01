Mayor dedicates Pan Pacific Park play structure

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky cut a ribbon on June 1 for a play structure that replaced one destroyed by an arsonist last July in Pan Pacific Park.

Bass and Yaroslavsky were joined at the dedication ceremony by Carolyn Ramsay, executive director of the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, administrators from the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, and representatives of Hackman Capital Partners, owners of Television City. Hackman Capital Partners donated $236,000 for the new play structure, which is designed for children ages 2-5.

“Parks like Pan Pacific make our communities healthier and more livable, and that’s why the city of Los Angeles will continue partnering with community leaders like those here to make sure that L.A.’s children and families have access to these beautiful green open spaces,” Bass said. “I look forward to seeing many children and families enjoying this playground for many years to come.”

“Just south is the largest community of renters (Park La Brea) this side of the Mississippi, and many more families in the nearby Fairfax neighborhood, Beverly Grove and Mid-Wilshire neighborhoods, where I live, also rent, and we don’t have backyards necessarily for our kids to play in,” said Yaroslavsky, 5th District. “But what we do have is this park, and it’s really important that this space is back. There’s no question that these communities are the ones that the destruction of this playground hurt the most, but I’m really grateful to Hackman Capital Partners, the amazing staff with the L.A. Parks Foundation and Rec and Parks for getting it rebuilt so quickly.”

The former play structure burned during an overnight fire on July 12, 2022. Park administrators believe it was started by a homeless individual.

Eric Calhoun, senior recreation director at Pan Pacific Park, said the play structure was sorely missed by parents and children. Hackman Capital Partners announced the donation in September and the L.A. Parks Foundation coordinated the installation with the city. The new play structure was installed in January. An earlier ribbon cutting ceremony was canceled twice prior because of rain.

Calhoun said the new play structure is larger than the one that was destroyed, and it quickly became a big draw for families.

“They love it. The feedback has been so positive,” Calhoun said. “When we have our camps and our activities, our kids all want to come down to this playground. It has really been a true asset to the park.

Michael Hackman, CEO of Hackman Capital Partners, said he decided to fund the replacement of the play structure within minutes of hearing about the fire last July. The company is planning to expand studio facilities at nearby Television City – a project currently under review by city planning officials – and is supporting many improvement initiatives in the surrounding community.

“This was a decision we made in five seconds, that we needed to support our neighbors, and I’m very impressed with the speed upon which they executed on it,” Hackman said. “This is just a start. We need to engage more of the businesses out here. When you’re involved philosophically, you’re involved as a stakeholder with your community, it’s also good for business. It’s great for everyone in helping to change lives positively, but it’s also good for business, and I wish more people got more engaged. I think what we need to do is activate things.”

Children from Yavneh Hebrew Academy in Hancock Park also joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pico-Robertson District resident Nachum Joel said he frequently brings his children to the park and they enjoy the new play structure.

“It great. I have four kids and they love it,” Joel said. “When you’re renting in the neighborhood and you don’t necessarily have a backyard, this becomes your backyard, this becomes a place that kids feel is their own. Even though they love school, it’s another place that they can call their playground.”