Man guilty in kidnapping that ended in Hollywood

A 53-year-old defendant was found guilty by a judge on June 13 of federal criminal charges stemming from his abduction of a 68-year-old woman with dementia at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center in July 2021.

Johnny Ray Gasca, of Bronx, New York, was found guilty of one count of kidnapping, two counts of attempted obstruction of justice and one count of attempted witness tampering. United States District Judge André Birotte Jr. issued a verdict at the conclusion of a six-day bench trial.

According to evidence presented at trial, Gasca kidnapped the victim at approximately 8:30 a.m. on July 19, 2021, after attempting to obtain a medical appointment at the VA facility. The victim was accompanied by a long-time friend, and as the two of them “approached their car, Gasca appeared unexpectedly,” according to court documents. “Gasca put his arms around [the victim] and pushed her toward a gold-colored pickup truck that was parked nearby. Gasca then picked [the victim] up and threw her into the rear portion of the truck’s passenger compartment,” the criminal complaint read.

After the Department of Veteran Affairs Police Department contacted the FBI, the victim’s friend told agents she recognized Gasca, believed he previously was in some kind of relationship with the victim and suspected Gasca may have taken some of [the victim’s] money from her bank and retirement accounts.

The witness also reported that the victim previously said she was missing credit cards, and bank records showed a $35,000 withdrawal from the victim’s retirement account, followed by several Venmo, MoneyGram and PayPal transactions, court documents read.

Within hours of launching the investigation, the FBI tracked the victim’s phone to the Dixie Hollywood Hotel at 5410 Hollywood Blvd. When Gasca and the victim exited the hotel, authorities took the defendant into custody and released the victim.

During an interview recounted in court documents, Gasca described the victim as his girlfriend and told agents that, after leaving the VA facility, they stopped at a bank where the victim made a $15,000 withdrawal.

After his arrest and while in pre-trial custody, Gasca made several calls to a friend in New York asking him to destroy evidence connecting him to the victim, according to evidence presented at trial. Gasca urged his friend to erase all his messages on the Facebook Messenger app, including messages describing the victim as a “Golden goose,” authorities said.

Birotte found Gasca not guilty of one count of interference with commerce by extortion. The judge scheduled a Sept. 29 sentencing hearing. Gasca faces life in federal prison.