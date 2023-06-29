Los Angeles Filmforum presents “John Torres: Poet of Philippine Cinema,” two in-person screenings on Friday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Whammy! Analog, and Sunday July 2, at 7:30 p.m. at 2220 Arts + Archives. With funds from the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts, Filmforum commissioned five artists to create new works that will be presented through the end of the year. Torres will premiere “People Power Bombshell: The Diary of Vietnam Rose” on June 30 at Whammy! Analog, 2514 Sunset Blvd. “John Torres: Poet of Philippine Cinema” will have its world premiere on July 2 at 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd. Tickets are $12. link.dice.fm/P9f76dff10d7.