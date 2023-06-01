Los Angeles Ballet continues its 17th season with the premiere of “Lady of the Camellias” on Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m. in UCLA’s Royce Hall. Val Caniparoli’s work is an elegant ballet adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel “La Dame aux Camélias,” the inspiration for Verdi’s iconic opera, “La Traviata,” and the classic Hollywood films “Moulin Rouge!” starring Nicole Kidman and “Camille” starring Greta Garbo. Danced to Frédéric Chopin’s romantic score, “Lady of the Camellias” is a story of love, sacrifice and longing. Tickets start at $38. 10745 Dickson Court. losangelesballet.org/lady-of-the-camellias.