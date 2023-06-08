Learn about TV City project in behind-the-scenes tours

Television City is offering tours of the iconic studio property at Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, giving members of the public an inside look at a proposed modernization project at the site.

The “Lunch on the Lot” program brings neighbors and community members onto the studio lot during the day, and “Cocktails and Conversations” is the studio’s evening program. Groups and individuals can arrange a tour by visiting tvcstudios.com/get-involved.

During the tours, representatives of Television City give a presentation and answer questions about the studio’s modernization plan, which is currently undergoing an environmental review. Hackman Capital Partners, which owns Television City, is proposing a modernization of the site with 1.8-million square feet of new studio space.

Representatives of Television City have been providing information on the plan to community groups and organizations, and most recently made a presentation on June 6 to the Park La Brea Residents Association. The plan calls for the preservation of the exiting main building and historic features facing Beverly Boulevard.

Visitors on the tours will learn about the studio’s history and will gain a better understanding of where the proposed changes will be made. The tours also provide an opportunity to visit sets and see places behind the scenes that are not often open to the public.

“A studio tour is an intimate opportunity to meet so many of our neighbors, share our proposed project with them and get their feedback and ideas,” said Adeena Bleich, vice president of community relations for Television City. “I have loved hearing from visiting community members and sharing our hopes to protect and uplift our neighborhood together and to keep this iconic studio open long into the future.”

To learn more about the modernization project and to sign up for tours, visit tvcstudios.com/get-involved.