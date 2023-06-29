Fans of Latin music are invited to “Soul Sauce: Cal Tjader Tribute” on Saturday, July 1, from 5-7 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Spend Saturday evening with world-renowned artists performing everything from Indigenous music to the latest sounds from Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Peru and Los Angeles. The free concerts are presented through Labor Day weekend in the park surrounding LACMA. The Latin Sounds series is free; seating is limited and first come, first served. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.