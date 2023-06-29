Latest ‘Transformers’ forgets the ‘Beasts’

Michael Bay irreparably damaged “Transformers” on the big screen. He fooled moviegoers for a time, basking in some box office glory. His influence even swayed the likes of J.J. Abrams, who would mimic Bay’s juvenile humor across two major franchises. But numbing visual effects with no soul and human characters more robotic than Siri wore audiences down, though that would take five overlong, excruciatingly bad films.

Now, new directors get a chance to fix this broken robot. Enter 2018’s “Bumblebee,” a solid start: back to basics, a touch of ‘80s flair, a return to original character design. It’s easily the best live-action “Transformers” outing, the only one worth rewatching. A post-Bay world seemed bright.

And now “Rise of the Beasts,” sporting a ‘90s setting and the big-screen debut of the Maximals, bots who transform into animals. Ape-bot leader Optimus Primal enjoys Ron Pearlman’s vocal talents – Michelle Yeoh’s too – and “Hamilton’s” Anthony Ramos leads the very few human performers who join ranks alongside those Cybertronian migrants. Top it all off with the “Creed II” director. Things look bright.

Not bright enough. “Rise” doesn’t learn from its immediate predecessor, instead returning to the excess disaster porn and cringey dialogue of Bay’s day. The mindset seems to be that Bay was the problem, not the formula. That’s true to an extent.

“Rise” is the second best of all seven “Transformers” flicks since 2007 (we don’t have time for a proper ranking of everything, including animated contributions), but that doesn’t make it a win. It’s less convoluted, with more coherent action sequences, but hardly memorable.

And for a film with “Beasts” in the title, those new Transformers aren’t around much. The Maximals are a great addition to the “Transformers” canon, dating back to the 1996 “Beast Wars” series (the animation is … something, based on contemporary standards). They are older than the Autobots, hiding amongst humans for centuries, but Optimus Prime and the Autobots are also great inspirations for the Maximals, who are also from the future. Let that sink in and then visit Wikipedia for the full lore rundown, if need be.

Too bad the Maximals only appear during the opening scene and last 45 minutes. Until then, Optimus Prime – cranky and untrusting of humans – and a modest army of comrades must fend off three Terrorcons, another sect of Transformers who serve a massive, planet-sized big bad called Unicron.

Autobots and Maximals, and a couple humans, try to keep those Terrorcons from acquiring a device that would allow their master to reach Earth and eat it. Hey, Marvel’s got the planet-eater Galactus, and DC even features a device called Planet-Eater, so Unicron is hardly that ridiculous.

Frankly, this entire story would be fine without humans. But apparently they matter, so the bare minimum stick around. Former soldier Noah (Ramos) can’t find a job, something he desperately needs to help pay the bills for his little bro’s medical problems. At a low point, he decides to try carjacking a Porsche that just happens to be a very enthusiastic Autobot named Mirage (Pete Davidson), who brings in the human despite Optimus Prime’s (Peter Cullen) objections.

The only other human of consequence is museum intern Elena (Dominique Fishback), who discovers an artifact that Autobots, Maximals and Terrorcons all want for different reasons. The actors themselves do fine in other films, but here they’re quite useless, providing neither emotional heft nor strength during battle. The whole film team goes out of its way to make them matter. It doesn’t really work.

After watching “Bumblebee,” it’s hard to go back to this Bay-inspired junk. Director Steven Caple Jr. and a team of five screenwriters try to add a human quality, but little can save this mess. The most embarrassing thing about all this is that Bay’s films will likely be deemed the golden era of this franchise. They arrived when grandiose blockbuster films were just getting started. Bay got in and out before the landscape changed, before all the public’s goodwill dried up.

What’s left is a film franchise with an uncertain future. The folks at Hasbro seem to know that too as they green lit something preposterous for the next flick that actually makes a lotta sense (no spoilers here). With an animated “Transformers” feature set for the coming year and whatever happens in live action, the future is unclear. Rumor has it Bay’s “Ambulance” from last year turned out OK, so that’s something.