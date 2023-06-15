The Fountain Theatre will transform its outdoor stage into an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” running from Saturday, June 17, through Sunday, Aug. 27. Written by Jane Chambers and directed by Hannah Wolf, the production is set in 1974. A group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their enclave is disrupted when a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming and tough-talking Lil. The heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is filled with friendship, laughter, love and hope. Showtimes are 7 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. Tickets start at $25. 5060 Fountain Ave. (323)663-1525, fountaintheatre.com.