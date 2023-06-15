LACMA dance workshop

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is holding a “Digital Body Language Workshop with Analivia Cordeiro and Nilton Lobo” on Saturday, June 17, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Resnick Pavilion. In conjunction with the exhibition “Coded: Art Enters the Computer Age, 1952–1982,” artist Cordeiro and computer scientist Lobo will lead a dance and movement workshop in which participants will be guided through movement exercises and create original choreography inspired by relationships between the body, movement, visual and audiovisual art, and media technology. No dance experience required. General admission is $30. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.