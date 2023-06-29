La Boheme shows up in force in WeHo

-
Lucian Tudor co-owns La Boheme, a West Hollywood restaurant that has been an institution in the city for over three decades. On June 26, he closed the restaurant for the night and went with the staff to the City Council meeting to elevate the profile of safety and financial concerns.
Over the last few years, Tudor said that La Boheme has experienced a rise in vandalism, concerns which he alleges have not been met with a prompt response from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. He puts the blame on the controversial decision by the City Council to double down on funding Block by Block security ambassadors and reducing deputies in the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. In May, following public pressure, the City Council voted to essentially reverse their prior decision to cut deputies, though Tudor and some other members of the public argue that more needs to be done.
“To give you an example, a guy jumped into the small patio in front of [the restaurant], and they destroyed the whole flower wall we have over there,” he said, which cost them thousands in repairs. “That was just the most recent incident.”
Tudor would like to see the sheriff’s department expanded with deputies and financial resources. He also said that other decisions by the City Council have had a detrimental effect on his business, including raising the minimum wage to $19/hour, the highest in the country.
“That minimum wage has been approved with a lot of superficiality,” he said. “They didn’t look at the data good enough. The restaurant business has a very low profitability.”
He said that the increased wages could greatly impact his operating costs and make it difficult to turn a profit. Further, Tudor said that he has spent over three years, since April 2020, attempting to receive approval for restrooms in their outdoor dining space. He said the city’s bureaucracy has held up progress.
“Our guests are waiting 45 minutes in line [for the bathroom],” Tudor said. “[The approval process] is very slow … no accountability of the time for response.”
“This is the first time I’ve heard of additional acts of vandalism as well as concerns about their bathrooms,” Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. “We, as a council, can’t do anything unless we’re in the know, so I’m thankful that they were there to discuss this and from what was reported back last night, the city is working with them to mitigate their concerns. Additionally, their concerns about security are important, but we did increase our public safety funding to meet their requests, as well as requests we heard from the public a month and a half ago and adopted that into our budget for 2023-24 [on June 26] unanimously. We gave directions for the city and our sheriff’s captain to make sure they are in communication with the general manager about any additional concerns.”
“As far as their concerns with Block by Block – I have long said that the security ambassadors are not a replacement for sworn personnel,” Councilwoman Lauren Meister said. “Block by Block has their place in the broader public safety picture – they provide more eyes and ears on the street – but when it comes to capabilities, they are not trained or licensed to con- duct the same activities as sworn personnel.”
“I am aware of La Boheme’s concerns regarding outdoor space and community safety and I have connected with the city manager and staff about La Boheme’s concerns,” Mayor Sepi Shyne said. “Staff from City Hall has been actively communicating with management at La Boheme and another meeting is planned in the days ahead so that La Boheme’s management can discuss concerns further with city staff. Regarding community safety, West Hollywood is generally seeing that crime is down in 2023 from 2022 levels. Our expanded partnership with Block by Block on our security ambassador program is a success. Our security ambassadors are working in collaboration with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to provide supplemental safety services, and this is having a positive impact on safety and neighborhood livability. While there was a robbery that took place adjacent to La Boheme on April 25, our city and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded and LASD announced the arrests of the suspects on May 3. Following that robbery, LASD stepped-up patrols around La Boheme, and these stepped-up patrols have continued. I’m confident that LASD Deputies will continue to pursue any recent criminal acts of vandalism that have impacted La Boheme.”
