La Boheme shows up in force in WeHo

He said that the increased wages could greatly impact his operating costs and make it difficult to turn a profit. Further, Tudor said that he has spent over three years, since April 2020, attempting to receive approval for restrooms in their outdoor dining space. He said the city’s bureaucracy has held up progress.

“Our guests are waiting 45 minutes in line [for the bathroom],” Tudor said. “[The approval process] is very slow … no accountability of the time for response.”

“This is the first time I’ve heard of additional acts of vandalism as well as concerns about their bathrooms,” Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. “We, as a council, can’t do anything unless we’re in the know, so I’m thankful that they were there to discuss this and from what was reported back last night, the city is working with them to mitigate their concerns. Additionally, their concerns about security are important, but we did increase our public safety funding to meet their requests, as well as requests we heard from the public a month and a half ago and adopted that into our budget for 2023-24 [on June 26] unanimously. We gave directions for the city and our sheriff’s captain to make sure they are in communication with the general manager about any additional concerns.”