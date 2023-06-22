L.A. Parks Foundation selects new leader

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation has selected Anthony “Tony” Budrovich as its next executive director.

Budrovich began leading the organization on June 20 following the retirement of previous executive director Carolyn Ramsay. He has had a long career as a nonprofit and park executive, most recently spending eight years as president and CEO of the Catalina Island Conservancy, where he oversaw a staff of 110 people. During his tenure on Catalina Island, Budrovich increased visitors from 23,500 to 240,000 annually, and grew the annual budget from $9.3 million in 2015 to $15.6 million in 2023.

Prior to the Catalina Island Conservancy, Budrovich was deputy director and senior vice president of operations of the California Science Center. He was responsible for the construction, opening and display of the $7-million Space Shuttle Endeavor exhibit.

“I am honored and excited to join the distinguished board of directors, passionate staff and financial supporters of the Los Angeles Parks Foundation,” Budrovich said. “As a person who grew up in L.A. parks, my love of parks, open spaces and conservation motivates me as the new executive director. Parks are a valued recreational resource to escape and recharge from a busy world. I look forward to working closely with the community and city to enhance, envision and promote our more than 450 parks.”

Ramsay served as executive director of the L.A. Parks Foundation since 2018. She recently retired and is moving to New York City after more than 30 years as an L.A. resident.

“I am proud to have served as executive director of the foundation for the past five years, to have raised more than $12.5 million for direct improvements to city parks, to have launched the Park Forest initiative and planted 24 forests in parks throughout the city and to have kept the organization strong through the COVID19 pandemic,” Ramsay said. “I am now thrilled to welcome Tony as our next leader and am confident that he will ensure that the organization continues to grow and thrive.”

“We were encouraged by the breadth and depth of the candidates who applied to join our organization,” L.A. Parks Foundation board chair David Nickoll said. “Mr. Budrovich distinguished himself as a strong experienced leader who can help us increase our fundraising and mentor our talented, young staff. We will miss Carolyn greatly, but we are grateful for her successful tenure as well as her role in helping us find an accomplished successor who will help us grow the organization.”

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation has raised over $46 million to support L.A. city parks. For information, visit laparksfoundation.org.