Karen Villalpando named Print Journalist of the Year

The Los Angeles Press Club held the 65th annual Southern California Journalism Awards on June 25 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. The Beverly Press and Park Labrea News won awards in multiple categories.

Publisher Karen Villalpando won Print Journalist of the Year for publications under 50,000 cir- culation.

“Villalpando’s extensive research into local stories, as well as her well written articles such as those dealing with crime, earns her this print journalist award,” the judges wrote in their com- ments.

Rance Collins received the top award for Criticism of Theater/Performing Arts. His review of the Broadway touring production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Pantages Theatre was the piece submitted for consideration.