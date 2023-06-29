Karen Villalpando named Print Journalist of the Year

-
The Los Angeles Press Club held the 65th annual Southern California Journalism Awards on June 25 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. The Beverly Press and Park Labrea News won awards in multiple categories.
Publisher Karen Villalpando won Print Journalist of the Year for publications under 50,000 cir- culation.
“Villalpando’s extensive research into local stories, as well as her well written articles such as those dealing with crime, earns her this print journalist award,” the judges wrote in their com- ments.
Rance Collins received the top award for Criticism of Theater/Performing Arts. His review of the Broadway touring production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Pantages Theatre was the piece submitted for consideration.
“More than just a straight critique of the play, the writer liked it for both technical and personal reasons,” the judges wrote in their comments.
Both Villalpando and Collins were photographed in the win- ner’s circle after receiving their honors. All Southern California- based print and online publications, as well as television and radio stations, are considered for the awards. It is recognized as the most distinguished honor in journalism for Southern California.
The Millennium Biltmore Hotel turns 100 years old this October. The venue’s banquet halls have been hosts to numerous luminaries over the years, and notably is the location where the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded. Eight Oscar ceremonies were held at the hotel, and Villalpando and Collins took home their awards in the site where Bette Davis took home both of her Oscars for Best Actress. Clark Gable also won his Oscar at the Biltmore for playing a journalist in “It Happened One Night,” as did James Stewart for his role in “The Philadelphia Story.”
The staff of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News (Michael and Karen Villalpando, Edwin Folven, Collins and Joey Waldinger) also received third-place honors for Best Issue for the 2022 annual magazine “Our People Our Places.” Villalpando won third place for Criticism of Food/Culture for her review of Nancy Silverton’s restaurant, The Barish. Additionally, Rebecca Villalpando received third-place honors in the Feature Under 1,000 Words category for her piece “Sparking joy and creating memories,” which was published in the magazine.
The evening included celebrity appearances and moving tributes. Los Angeles Lakers legend and author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar received the award for Political Commentary, Local for his column “Will Smith Did a Bad, Bad Thing” on Substack.
The Los Angeles Times’ Alene Tchekmedyian was recognized with the Guardian Award for her exemplary work and reporting on former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Actor Gary Sinise received the Bill Rosendahl Public Service Award and was heralded for his work in raising awareness about veteran’s issues and giving a voice to those who serve. Philosopher, author and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy received the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism. Spectrum News 1’s Giselle Fernandez was named the Los Angeles Press Club’s 2023 President’s Awardee, and ABC7’s David Ono was recognized as the 2023 Joseph M. Quinn Awardee for Lifetime Achievement. Actor John Leguizamo received the Los Angeles Press Club’s President’s Award for Impact on Media. Among the presenters was actress Sharon Stone.
