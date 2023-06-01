Jazz artist Jason Moran is coming to the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. as part of BroadStage’s jazz music series. Virtuosic jazz pianist and conceptual artist Moran makes his BroadStage debut with a solo piano concert featuring highlights from his recording career. A recipient of the MacArthur “Genius” Grant, Moran is a trendsetter who draws inspiration from many artistic forms. Tickets start at $45. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, broadstage.org.