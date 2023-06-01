Television composer David Schwartz (“Arrested Development,” “Northern Exposure”) will co-host “Hunnypot Live-Where Music Lovers Go To Play” on Monday, June 5, at The Mint. The popular event is hosted by music publisher John Anderson in his Hot Tub Johnnie persona. It is known as a clubhouse for people involved in film and television music. Schwartz’s new band project, Vincent & Theo, will headline the show. André Miguel & The Moment and Fencer will also perform, and Hot Tub Johnnie will DJ at the after party. Doors open at 7 p.m. Before the music, Anderson will interview Schwartz about his Hollywood career at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free. 6010 W. Pico Blvd. themintla.com.