Housing project planned for Beverly Hills’ Tower Drive

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
On July 13, representatives from Torkian Construction Inc. will appear before the Beverly Hills Planning Commission to discuss their application to build a five-story, 10-unit multi-family residential building at 227 S. Tower Drive.
The application was submitted by Nelia and Arrian Torkian, principals at Torkian Construction Inc., who own a duplex at S. 227 Tower Drive currently occupied by tenants, associate planner Alexandria Smille said.
The proposed development includes one level of underground parking, a courtyard behind the building and balconies attached to each unit, Smille said. The development also includes one very low-income unit, which entitles the applicants to a density bonus, Smille added.
Architect Shahab Ghods, who is developing the project with Torkian Construction, said the development will feature art pieces and incorporate stucco and cement for a modern façade.
At the July 13 meeting, the com-missioners will review the project’s scope and public comments before deciding whether to grant approval, Smille said. If approval is granted, the developers would then have to receive approval from the Architectural Review Commission and approval for their building and demolition permits, she added.
After the developers submitted their application in July 2022, they submitted revised versions in October and December 2022 to address comments from city planners, and the application was deemed complete on Jan. 18.
The developers and city planners are currently working on a final draft of an environmental report which determines that the project does not have a significant environmental impact and is therefore categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, Smille said.
Nelia and Arrian Torkian declined to comment for this article, but according to the company’s website, Torkian Construction has completed a variety of projects across the Los Angeles area, including luxury apartments at 1755 Culver Blvd. and a commercial building at 14925-45 Ventura Blvd.
In Beverly Hills, Torkian Construction has built a 24-unit Spanish style condominium complex at the corner of Reeves and Gregory Way, and another complex at 130 N. Swall Drive, Ghods said.
He added that he is planning to soon begin walking door-to-door to inform neighbors about the project.
“This is our bread-and-butter project,” said Ghods, founder of Plus Architects.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply