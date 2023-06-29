Housing project planned for Beverly Hills’ Tower Drive

On July 13, representatives from Torkian Construction Inc. will appear before the Beverly Hills Planning Commission to discuss their application to build a five-story, 10-unit multi-family residential building at 227 S. Tower Drive.

The application was submitted by Nelia and Arrian Torkian, principals at Torkian Construction Inc., who own a duplex at S. 227 Tower Drive currently occupied by tenants, associate planner Alexandria Smille said.

The proposed development includes one level of underground parking, a courtyard behind the building and balconies attached to each unit, Smille said. The development also includes one very low-income unit, which entitles the applicants to a density bonus, Smille added.

Architect Shahab Ghods, who is developing the project with Torkian Construction, said the development will feature art pieces and incorporate stucco and cement for a modern façade.