Horvath, Zbur dedicate Ginger Rogers Beach for Pride

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District, was joined by the ONE Archives Foundation, Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur on June 17, and Los Angeles County departments to celebrate Ginger Rogers Beach, an important place in Los Angeles history as a beachside sanctuary and gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community. Two Progress Pride-painted lifeguard towers were unveiled with interpretive signage detailing how Gingers Rogers Beach has served as a destination for LGBTQ+ activism and respite dating back to the 1940s.

“Ginger Rogers Beach has been in the shadows of Los Angeles history for too long. Today, we celebrated the important legacy of this beachside sanctuary and welcomed two striking visual symbols of inclusion and love with the Progress Pride lifeguard towers,” Horvath said. “With these towers, we share that Ginger Rogers is where love wins. It’s where community wins. And it will always be a place where everyone will belong.”

The ONE Archives Foundation, the nation’s largest and oldest LGBTQ+ history organization, extensively researched the vibrant history of Ginger Rogers Beach for this project, which launched through a unanimously supported board motion Horvath introduced in May.

“Painting these lifeguard towers isn’t just a beautiful artistic expression, it is a deeply impactful message of love and support to the LGBTQ+ community. They will remind every resident and visitor that they are welcomed and valued here,” said Zbur, who is proudly gay. “Today is a sign of how far we’ve come since the early days of our movement, when this beach was a discreet safe haven from an unaccepting world. Our fight for justice and equality continue, but we take a moment today to celebrate a symbol of progress.”