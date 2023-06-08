Homelessness forum

Hollywood 4WRD is holding “In the Eye of a Tragic Storm: The Intersection of Homelessness and Addiction,” a discussion with experts on homelessness and the meth and fentanyl crises on Tuesday, June 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the W Hotel Hollywood. The speakers are Sam Quinones, author of “Dreamland” and “The Least of Us”; Dr. Brian Hurley, medical director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health; and Nicole Farley, coordinator in the Kaiser Permanente Emergency Department. Tickets are $20. 6250 Hollywood Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/a-tragic-storm-the-intersection-of-homelessness-and-addiction-in-2023-tickets-628808933447.