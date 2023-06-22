Los Angeles-based Heidi Duckler Dance will bring back its Ebb & Flow community arts festival on Sunday, June 25, from 3-5 p.m. at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. The free, family friendly community arts festival explores climate change, nature, humanity and health through dance, visual arts, music and technology. Heidi Duckler Dance has commissioned eight interdisciplinary artists to create site specific performances in response to environmental themes. Works by artists Andersmith, HIBISCUS TV, Marie Osterman, Mawusi Nenonene, Stephanie Sherwood and Katie Shanks, Victoria Villamil (Tori Cristi) and Zac Clejan, Raymond Ejiofor and Duckler are included. 1245 N Spring St. Admission is free but reservations are required. heididuckler.app.neoncrm.com/eventReg.jsp?event=288&.