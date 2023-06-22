Health department warns about fentanyl in drugs

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning about fentanyl and other illicit narcotics being contained in pharmaceuticals in Mexico.

Fentanyl is a colorless and odorless opioid used for pain and anesthesia when prescribed by medical clinicians. The drug is also illegally manufactured in clandestine labs and sold illicitly on its own and mixed with other illicit substances such as methamphetamine and heroin, public health officials said.

Fentanyl is being laced into counterfeit pills, including those resembling Xanax and MDMA, and powders such as heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the public health department. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Authorities are concerned because it can rapidly cause users to stop breathing and die.

The presence of fentanyl in pharmaceuticals purchased in pharmacies in Mexico has been documented in reports in the Los Angeles Times. Fentanyl is also causing an increased rate of overdose and death in Los Angeles County, public health officials said.

Authorities said the safest course of action is to avoid using pills from any sources other than an FDA-licensed pharmacy. Do not use any medications not prescribed by a health care provider.

Those who use illicit substances are advised to avoid being alone. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is providing information on resources to keep people safe.

The nonprofit Never Use Alone (neverusealone.com) offers phone-based support and can notify emergency services if an individual stops responding. The Brave App (thebraveapp.com) provides virtual overdose prevention support by contacting 911 or an emergency contact if an individual stops responding while using substances.

Testing substances using fentanyl test strips is encouraged. Fentanyl test strips are available at tacoinc.org/teststrips, dosetest.com/product/fentanyl-test-strip and dancesafe.org/shop. APLA Health offers information on locations where fentanyl test strips can be picked up by visiting aplahealth.org/fentanyl.

Members of the public are also advised to learn about and recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, including excessive sedation and unresponsiveness, slowed breathing, slowed heart rate, cold and clammy skin, bluish lips or nails and slurred speech. Naloxone, a lifesaving medication that reverses an opioid overdose, can be administered via a nasal spray or intramuscular injections. Naloxone has been approved for over the counter sales and will be more widely available in late summer 2023, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. A naloxone prescription can be obtained from a health care provider.

People are also encouraged to obtain information about resources on substance abuse and treatment. Information on substance use treatment services can be found by using the online Services and Bed Availability Tool, by calling the Substance Abuse Service Helpline at (844)804-7500, and by visiting recoverla.org.

Services include outpatient and intensive outpatient treatment, residential treatment, withdrawal management and opioid treatment programs.