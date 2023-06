“All over the country, they’re reading about me, and the story doesn’t center on me being gay. It’s about a gay person doing his job.”

Harvey Milk (1930-1978)

Harvey Milk was one of the first openly gay officials in the United States when he was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977. His unapologetic proclamation of his identity gave hope to the LGBTQ community.

Source: Women’s Day