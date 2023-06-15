Hammer film

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
Join the Hammer Museum for a screening of “Belly” on Tuesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. Hype Williams’s 1998 hybrid arthouse-meets-hip-hop film has an all-star cast including Nas, DMX, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Method Man. Although the film garnered mixed reviews upon its initial release, “Belly” has become a cult classic. The event is part of the Hammer Museum’s Summer Night Cinema series. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. hammer.ucla.edu.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply