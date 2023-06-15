Hammer film

Join the Hammer Museum for a screening of “Belly” on Tuesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. Hype Williams’s 1998 hybrid arthouse-meets-hip-hop film has an all-star cast including Nas, DMX, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Method Man. Although the film garnered mixed reviews upon its initial release, “Belly” has become a cult classic. The event is part of the Hammer Museum’s Summer Night Cinema series. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. hammer.ucla.edu.