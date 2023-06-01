June 1, 2023

‘Gush’

Join the Hammer Museum for filmmaker Fox Maxy’s debut feature film “Gush” on Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. as part of “Imagining Indigenous Cinema: New Voices, New Visions” screening series. “Gush” is an explosive and expansive collage of images and sounds shaped over the past decade. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmaker. Admission is free but registration is required. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. hammer.ucla.edu.





