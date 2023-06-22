Go ‘Into the Woods’ at the Ahmanson

The hugely acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning triumph “Into the Woods” will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles, the strictly limited engagement will run from June 27 to July 30 with an opening night scheduled for June 29.

“Into the Woods,” which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

“Center Theatre Group has long had a deep connection to Stephen Sondheim and his mesmerizing work. Bringing the highly acclaimed new Broadway revival of ‘Into the Woods’ to the Ahmanson Theatre is not only one way that we can continue to honor his legacy, but also an opportunity to revisit and discover this enchanting musical,” Center Theatre Group producing director Douglas C. Baker said. “We are thrilled to once again show why Sondheim is one of the most prolific and acclaimed composers, lyricist and theatremakers of all time. I can’t wait for his beloved music to fill our theatre and lift our hearts once again.”

Tickets for “Into the Woods” start at $40. They are available through centertheatregroup.org, Audience Services at (213)972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.