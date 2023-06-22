‘Game Awards’ 10th anniversary set for the Bowl

The Game Awards, the video game industry’s biggest annual year-end celebration, in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association (LA Phil), will host the “The Game Awards 10-Year Concert,” a live event with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra to honor video games as the biggest, most powerful form of entertainment.

This one-night-only concert will take place Sunday, June 25, at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and it will feature orchestral music selections and suites from many of the world’s top video game franchises of the past decade, including upcoming titles. The scores will be played alongside immersive video game footage and include special musical guests. The concert will be led by Grammy-winning and BAFTA- and Emmy-nominated composer Lorne Balfe, who wrote The Game Awards theme and has conducted The Game Awards Orchestra for the past five years. Tickets for “The Game Awards 10-Year Concert” are on sale at hollywoodbowl .com/events/performances/2290/2023-06-25/the-game-awards-10-year-celebration. The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 N. Highland Ave.