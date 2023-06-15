Free wings at Rock & Brews

On Father’s Day, dads can enjoy free wings as a special treat. One order of wings per dad or per table is delivered with the purchase of an entrée. Additionally, Rock & Brews is celebrating the 2023 Grads with a gift card promotion. Throughout the entire month of June, customers can buy $25 gift cards and get an extra $5. Go to rockandbrews.com. 143 Main St., (310)648-8995.