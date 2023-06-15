By / June 14, 2023

Free wings at Rock & Brews

Dad can enjoy free wings at Rock & Brews this Father’s Day. (photo courtesy of Rock & Brews)

On Father’s Day, dads can enjoy free wings as a special treat. One order of wings per dad or per table is delivered with the purchase of an entrée. Additionally, Rock & Brews is celebrating the 2023 Grads with a gift card promotion. Throughout the entire month of June, customers can buy $25 gift cards and get an extra $5. Go to rockandbrews.com. 143 Main St., (310)648-8995.





Previous Post
Councilman Curren Price faces corruption charges
Next Post
Brunch at Whiskey Red’s




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize