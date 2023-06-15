Fires in Fairfax District ignite concerns

Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire on June 10 that destroyed a garage behind an apartment building at 438 N. Curson Ave.

Authorities suspect the fire was arson and are investigating whether two other fires that occurred near the Fairfax District two days earlier may have been started by the same person.

The June 10 fire on Curson Avenue happened at approximately 2 a.m. Residents reported seeing a flash behind the garage and then flames engulfed the structure.

“People are concerned. It freaked them out down here,” said Peter Jossi, a maintenance man at the building next door. “There were a lot of flames. They caught it on camera. It was really bad.”

Two vehicles in the garage were also badly damaged by the fire. The flames did not spread to the apartment building and no injuries were reported.

Few details were available about the other two fires on June 7, other than they were reported between 1:15 and 2:45 a.m. at separate apartment buildings in the 100 block of North Sycamore Avenue and the 200 block of South Orange Drive. Neither caused significant damage. LAFD investigators are working to identify the cause of all three blazes, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. It was not disclosed why investigators think the June 7 fires may have been arson.

“They are working to determine whether or not there is any connection,” she added.