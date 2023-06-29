Films of Tina Turner

Join American Cinematheque for “Tina Turner Remembered: Self-Made Star” featuring many of her most memorable film appearances from Saturday, July 1, through Sunday, July 16, at the Los Feliz and Aero theaters. Turner made her on-screen debut in Ken Russell’s 1975 British satirical operetta “Tommy.” She also appeared in George Miller’s “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” and John McTierney’s “Last Action Hero.” See schedule for showtimes. General admission is $15. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monice; Los Feliz Theatre, 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com/series/tina-turner-remembered-self-made-star.