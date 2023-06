Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer Fenton Bailey, co-founder of World of Wonder, will sign and discuss his new nonfiction book “ScreenAge” on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at Barnes and Noble at The Grove. Fenton will join Bianca del Rio, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season Six, for a conversation followed by a book signing. Tickets are $43.75 and include a signed book. 189 The Grove Drive, Ste. K 30. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062157227-0.