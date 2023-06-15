Father’s Day opera recital

African Americans for Los Angeles Opera is holding a Father’s Day Recital featuring performances by internationally acclaimed pianist Althea Waites and baritone Ralph Cato on Sunday, June 18, at noon in the President’s Tea Room at the Ebell of Los Angeles. A chapter of the Opera League, the AALAO is dedicated to raising awareness of opera in Los Angeles and providing a space for opera lovers. A reception follows the program. Advance tickets are $25, $35 at the door. 741 S. Lucerne Blvd. ebellofla.org/event/aalao-fathers-day-recital-2023.