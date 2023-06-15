Exquisite Espelette at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Just beyond the lobby of the five-star Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is the new fine dining venue Espelette. Replacing the former Jean-Georges space, the decor and ambiance may have been refreshed, but the service is still top notch.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten The Rooftop by JG is still at the top of the hotel featuring seasonal California cuisine and glorious views, however on the ground floor Espelette offers Michelin-starred chef Steve Benjamin’s new coastal Mediterranean menu. Benjamin has been creating dishes in the kitchen of the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills since 2017. Now as the hotel’s culinary director, he leads his award-winning culinary team in a different direction. They use classical techniques in preparing beautifully presented dishes. Some are enhanced with the restaurant’s namesake espelette pepper. Grown in southwest France, this small red pepper offers subtle heat when it’s dried and ground. In France, it’s a flavor enhancer offering a pop of excitement to fresh ingredients. The complexity of the pepper’s flavor, scent and spice level stimulating one’s palate with each bite.

Last month I had the opportunity to join others to experience an array of dishes on the menu. We started with a fresh out-of-the oven crusty baguette served with homemade salted butter. The hotel’s sommelier recommended a glass of Sonoma 2019 Neyers Chardonnay to enjoy with a few starters. This light straw-colored wine offered an attractive aroma of lemon and lime zest. The soft and intriguing apple flavor also had a toasty component and a pleasing finish.

It paired nicely with six thin filets of salmon glazed with a truffle shallot ponzu sauce. Each were topped with sliced pepper spheres, long chive spears and a tiny green leaf for a dramatic flair in presentation.

When I asked what the long and thin red line of powder was running down the side of the plate, Benjamin said, “That is espelette. I use the pepper as an inspiration from my travels and work in restaurants around the Mediterranean.” We were told to swirl the carpaccio-style fish in the powder before taking a bite.

Next to arrive to our table was a bowl of bright red cubes of summer watermelon topped with a sprinkling of white feta cheese and micro-greens. The sweetness of the melon and saltiness of the cheese was a perfect balance of flavors.

The Neyers Chardonnay wine also paired nicely with the colorful Greek salad delivered to the table. It was filled with red, orange and yellow heirloom tomatoe wedges, sliced cucumbers, ribbons of red onion, thick triangles feta cheese topped with herbs, yellow bell pepper and parsley tossed in a light vinaigrette.

Benjamin came out of the kitchen again exclaiming “Ooh-la-la” as he poured from a small white carafe a luscious liquid around a ball of sushi grade tuna in a bowl. The sauce was made from sun-dried tomato oil and soy vinaigrette. It was enhanced with chopped chives, avocado and shallots. We broke off pieces of a large crispy white rice tuile cracker to scoop up the bright red fish dotted with white sesame seeds.

The sommelier arrived with a bottle of 2020 Jean Collet Chablis 1er Cru Montmains. This drier white wine offered a nice acidity and an elegant finish to enjoy with the raw fish dish. It also complemented the flavors of crispy papillotes stuffed with langoustine that was served with curly yellow and green endive leaves with chopped herbs. Dots of basil sauce offered a pop of green color and artistic design on the white plate.

With cups of brick red tomato gazpacho made from a puree of tomato, onion, celery and pepper, I appreciated the artistic swirl of balsamic vinegar, crispy croutons and micro greens that topped this cold soup.

Two favorite side dishes arrived in cast iron, starting with penne gratin topped with béchamel and melted Parmesan cheese. This was one of the most comforting Mac n’ cheese dishes I have ever tasted. We also enjoyed the tender fingerling potatoes sliced in half that were enhanced with garlic and thyme.

When Benjamin arrived again to our table to filet a beautiful wood grilled branzino, he said “Ta-da,” creating a sense of excitement and fanfare. This entree was served with a French-style velvety lemon vierge vinaigrette. The sauce was also delicious to swirl onto the potatoes.

Other entree options include John Dory fish for two, roasted chicken, grilled lamb chops, Maine lobster and a variety of Wagyu beef. Preparations include tenderloin, ribeye and a Tomahawk steak that serves up to three people. Sauces to accompany the beef include béarnaise, porcini mushroom or miso garlic.

There are a variety of desserts offered on the menu, starting with a beautiful Rhum Baba cake shaped as a roll and soaked in a little rum syrup. It’s topped with lime chantilly cream and has fresh mango slices on the sides. A lovely passion fruit sauce was poured around the edges of the cake offering bright topical notes.

Next, a round bowl filled with tiramisu arrived. Made with lovely Lady Fingers, coffee, mascarpone and chocolate chips, it was scrumptious, as was the beautiful strawberry tart on a thin crumbly Sable Breton that was topped with a light pale yellow pastry cream. Slices of bright red strawberries were topped with a large scoop of soft strawberry and chopped basil sorbet in the center.

One of the biggest surprises was a bowl topped with a large thin cookie wafer. As we lifted the edible cover, there were two scoops of lemon and bright red strawberry sorbet. Before leaving we learned that the restaurant is also open for breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Some of the menu items include Kaviari Kristal Jean-Georges’ caviar scrambled eggs and a pastry basket filled with freshly baked croissant, chocolate croissant and fruit danish.

Espelette is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday evenings from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable. $$$ 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6666.