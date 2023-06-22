L.A. Theatre Works presents the world premiere of “Exodus: The Shanghai Jews,” an original audio docudrama by Kate McAll on Friday, June 23, at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 25, at 4 p.m. in UCLA’s James Bridges Theater. Each of the four performances will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcasts, digital download and online streaming. Approximately 20,000 Jews settled in Shanghai, China between 1938 and 1941, establishing synagogues and businesses, and living under harsh conditions during the Japanese occupation. Audiences will hear the stories of eight Jewish refugees who escaped Nazi persecution and settled in Shanghai. Tickets start at $15. 235 Charles E. Young Drive. (310)827-0889, latw.org.