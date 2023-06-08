CASA 0101 Theater and Brown Fist Productions present Arthur Miller’s 1949 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Death of a Salesman” running from Friday, June 9, through Sunday, July 16. Directed by Corky Dominguez, the play is set in late 1940s Brooklyn and follows the central character of Willy Loman, who must desperately find a way to reconcile his life and the pain it has caused his family. Vance Valencia, as Loman, leads the primarily Latino cast. General admission is $30. Half-price preview performances ($15) will be held on June 9-10, at 8 p.m., and June 11 at 3 p.m. Regular showtimes are 8 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. 2102 East First St. casas0101.org.