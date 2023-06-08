The Culinary Historians of Southern California is holding “Food Writing Unfolded” by Bonnie Benwick, a free lecture via Zoom on Saturday, June 10, at 10:30 a.m. Benwick, a journalist, editor and cookbook recipe tester, will discuss the state of food media, covering its evolution in the United States through newspaper food sections, as well as trends involving ingredients and cuisines, the impact of diverse voices and alternative ways of presenting recipes. Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/culinary-history-program-bonnie-benwick-on-food-writing-unfolded-tickets-635461330947.