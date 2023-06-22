Culinary benefit under the stars benefits St. Vincent Meals on Wheels

St. Vincent Meals on Wheels is holding its “Hollywood Under the Stars” fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Paramount Studios.

Enjoy an evening under the stars featuring premier culinary and beverage offerings presented by L.A.’s top celebrity chefs and restaurants, paired with a program of live entertainment. The evening benefits St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, which delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors and other vulnerable residents throughout Los Angeles.

Executive chef Isaias Peña, of Hank’s and Qué Padre in Palisades Village, will serve as host chef for the event. With a passion for culinary arts that began at a young age, Peña has worked in a variety of kitchens and perfecting his skills in a range of cuisines. Other chefs and restaurateurs preparing signature dishes are chef Gino Angelini of Angelini Osteria, chef and owner Nika Shoemaker-Machado of Georgia’s Restaurant, chef Robert Fry of Evil Twin and chef Raphael Francois of Tesse.

“Despite the challenging circumstances over the past couple years and a growing list of clients who need meals, we have been able to fulfill our mission and increase the number of hungry, isolated neighbors we serve thanks to the generosity of our supporters, as well as the volunteers who assist us in carrying it out,” SVMOW executive director Veronica Dover said. “This night is a celebration of our community and the local chefs who help us shine.”

The event will also pay tribute to actor and St. Vincent Meals on Wheels supporter Martin Sheen, who will receive the Vincent’s Heart Award presented by the Daughters of Charity, which established St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. The award takes its name from the order’s founder, St. Vincent de Paul, and is being presented in recognition of Sheen’s solidarity with those who are forgotten and discounted. Longtime supporter Rick Llanos will serve as honorary host.

“Growing up in Windsor Square, I was lucky enough to stay close to my family and eventually start a career in real estate,” Llanos said. “I’ve been involved with SVMOW as a Junior Advisory Board member, where we created new, inventive ways to expand SVMOW’s reach, such as our Cart for a Cause food truck as well as our Cart for a Cause Cookbook. More recently, I’m an active member with SVMOW, participating in many of our wonderful events, always spreading the word on all the amazing work SVMOW does.”

Tickets start at $250. Paramount Studios is located at 5515 Melrose Ave. For information, visit svmow.org.