CTG pauses programming at Mark Taper

Center Theatre Group has paused a significant portion of its programming beginning this summer and continuing through the 2023-24 Season. CTG – along with arts organizations across the country – said it continues to feel the aftereffects of the pandemic and has been struggling to balance ever-increasing production costs with significantly reduced ticket revenue and donations that remain behind 2019 levels.

CTG will be announcing a 2023-24 Season in the Ahmanson Theatre and select programming at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. CTG will pause season programming at the Mark Taper Forum beginning this July. This pause will include the postponement of the world premiere of “Fake It Until You Make It” by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Michael John Garcés, which is planned to feature in a future season. CTG will cancel the previously announced tour of “Cambodian Rock Band” by Lauren Yee and directed by Chay Yew. Taper subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted directly with further details.

CTG said that pausing season programming at the Taper is a difficult but necessary decision that will impact artists and audiences; and is particularly painful for the talented and committed CTG staff who have dedicated so much to bringing great theatre to L.A.

For information, visit centertheatregroup.org. The Mark Taper Forum is located at 135 N. Grand Ave.