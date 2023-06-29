Crimes on Larchmont Boulevard raise concerns

-
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division arrested a robbery suspect on June 24 in the Larchmont District after the man allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a female victim.
Authorities are also searching for suspects in two burglaries that occurred on June 23 and June 25 at separate businesses in the 100 block of North Larchmont Boulevard.
Lt. Mark Ro, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division, said the robbery occurred around 11:20 a.m. on June 24 in the 200 block of North Larchmont Boulevard.
“The suspect is a transient. A lady was walking down the street and he swiped her sunglasses. The victim stated she wanted them back and the suspect started acting like he wanted to fight,” Ro said.
A male witness stepped in to help the victim, who Ro said was in her 30s. The suspect allegedly continued to act confrontational and the witness called police, he added. Officers arrived and took the assailant into custody. The suspect, who is in his 40s, was not identi- fied. He was booked for robbery due to his allegedly stealing property and threatening the victim, Ro said, adding that the suspect has a lengthy history of similar crimes.
Ro did not know how long the suspect had been in the Larchmont District and said he was not known to frequent the area.
Authorities are looking for a different male suspect for a burglary that was caught by a security camera on June 23 at the Buck Mason clothing store at 107 N. Larchmont Blvd. Around 1 a.m., a male suspect used what appeared to be a briefcase to smash a glass front door, Ro said.
“He entered the store, took clothing and exited,” he added. “That place has decent video that showed the suspect.”
The burglar was described as white, approximately 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts.
Police are also searching for a suspect who committed a burglary around 1 a.m. on June 25 the Boba the Great store at 142 N. Larchmont Blvd. A male suspect broke open an external lock box with a key, entered the store and stole computer tablets.
Ro said video of the burglary shows a male suspect with a similar description to the man seen burglarizing the Buck Mason store. However, authorities have yet to make a definitive connection, Ro added.
Owners are advised to take precautions to ensure their businesses are safe. Security cameras are very helpful in solving crimes when burglaries occurred, he said. Many business owners use external lock boxes with keys to allow access to overnight delivery drivers and employees. If such boxes are absolutely necessary, Ro recommends using lockboxes that can withstand a significant amount of damage, as some can be broken open with a hammer.
“They’ve done it on Melrose and they’ve done it on Larchmont over the past year,” he said. “We’ve been working with busi- nesses and saying, ‘Hey, look, we understand the reasons why you do it, but you have to understand the burglars know about these boxes and are defeating them.’”
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Wilshire Division detectives at (213)922-8273.
