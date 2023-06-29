Crimes on Larchmont Boulevard raise concerns

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division arrested a robbery suspect on June 24 in the Larchmont District after the man allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a female victim.

Lt. Mark Ro, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division, said the robbery occurred around 11:20 a.m. on June 24 in the 200 block of North Larchmont Boulevard.

Authorities are also searching for suspects in two burglaries that occurred on June 23 and June 25 at separate businesses in the 100 block of North Larchmont Boulevard.

“The suspect is a transient. A lady was walking down the street and he swiped her sunglasses. The victim stated she wanted them back and the suspect started acting like he wanted to fight,” Ro said.

A male witness stepped in to help the victim, who Ro said was in her 30s. The suspect allegedly continued to act confrontational and the witness called police, he added. Officers arrived and took the assailant into custody. The suspect, who is in his 40s, was not identi- fied. He was booked for robbery due to his allegedly stealing property and threatening the victim, Ro said, adding that the suspect has a lengthy history of similar crimes.

Ro did not know how long the suspect had been in the Larchmont District and said he was not known to frequent the area.

Authorities are looking for a different male suspect for a burglary that was caught by a security camera on June 23 at the Buck Mason clothing store at 107 N. Larchmont Blvd. Around 1 a.m., a male suspect used what appeared to be a briefcase to smash a glass front door, Ro said.