Councilman Curren Price faces corruption charges

The Los Angeles City Council began the process on June 14 of suspending Councilman Curren Price, 9th District, after he was charged on June 13 with 10 felony criminal counts alleging corruption while in public service.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Price, 72, with five counts of embezzlement of government funds, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Price was charged for having a financial interest in projects that he voted on, and arranging for the city to pay medical benefits for his now-wife while he was still married to another woman.

“[These] charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption,” Gascón said. “This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public’s trust in our elected officials. We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels and hold accountable those who betray the public’s trust.”

Prosecutors allege that Price’s wife received more than $150,000 from developers before he voted to approve projects from 2019-21. Price also allegedly did not list the money his wife received on government disclosure forms. The councilman is further charged with receiving $33,800 in medical coverage for his current wife while he was still married to another woman.

Price is prohibited from having a financial interest associated with any project that was before the City Council, Gascón said.

Price was elected to represent the 9th District in 2013 and reelected in 2017 and 2022. He was born and raised in the 9th District, which includes Exposition Park and neighborhoods south of downtown Los Angeles. Price was named president pro tempore of the City Council in 2023.

On June 13, Price resigned his position as council president pro tempore and removed himself from all council committee assignments.

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian introduced a motion on June 14 to begin the process of suspending Price. The motion will be heard in the council Rules Committee and will be sent to the full council for consideration.

“I was stunned by the news that was reported about our colleague, Councilmember Price. They’re serious issues that need to be taken seriously,” Krekorian said. “At the same time, we have serious business to conduct as a City Council, we will continue to make sure that we are not deterred from that business and will continue to make sure that all of the people of this city, including the people in the 9th District, are represented fully and their interests are taken into account and protected by the members of this council.”

“I was extremely disappointed and saddened on behalf of all Angelenos to learn of the charges filed against Curren Price,” said Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, 13th District. “My role is not to cast judgments here, but when the time comes, I plan to join my colleagues in voting to suspend Mr. Price from his role as councilmember.”

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, did not comment on the charges against Price or efforts to suspend him from City Council.