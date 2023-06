Comedian Bill Devlin brings his “Comedy and Cocktails” show to the Hollywood Improv Lab on Saturday, June 3, at 9:15 p.m. Devlin’s show mixes some of the hottest stand-up comedians with surprise celebrity guests. He will welcome comedians Jimmy Dore, Ben Gleib and Jann Karam. 8162 Melrose Ave. improv.com/hollywood.