June 29, 2023

Classical concert

Gustavo Dudamel leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in an evening of orchestral favorites that evoke wonder and enchantment on Thursday, July 6, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. The program includes Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” Ravel’s fairy tale-inspired “Mother Goose Suite” and Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Spanish pianist Javier Perianes joins Dudamel for Manuel de Falla’s rich and mysterious “Nights in the Gardens of Spain.” Tickets start at $38. 2301 N. Highland Ave. hollywoodbowl.com.





  • Socialize