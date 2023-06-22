City launches survey studying the Black experience in Los Angeles

Los Angeles’ seven-member Reparations Advisory Commission opened a public survey on June 16 for current and former Black Angelenos to share their experiences within the city of Los Angeles and their views on how the city can address issues that have impacted the African American experience. The survey, led by researchers at California State University Northridge, is part of a wide-ranging study to map the Black experience in Los Angeles.

“As the commission continues its work, I urge all African Americans who are, or at some time were, residents of the city of Los Angeles, to take this survey to help our commission shape the scope of reparations in Los Angeles,” commission chair Michael Lawson said. “The results of this survey, combined with rigorous academic and historical research, will inform the scope and nature of reparations in our city.”

“The Reparations Advisory Commission is developing the first reparations program in Los Angeles, addressing generations of systemic discrimination that denied Black Angelenos access to their health, their wealth and their liberty,” L.A. Civil Rights executive director Capri Maddox said. “We know that racial covenants and redlining held Black Angelenos back, but there are so many stories we have yet to uncover.”

To take the survey, visit survey123.arcgis.com/share/c23773e125724a6db7bcbe7ef8fdac08.

For information, visit hafrican-american-experiences-in-los-angeles-csungis.hub.arcgis.com.