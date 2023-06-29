City holds toy drive to benefit low-income children

L.A. Sanitation & Environment’s City Facilities Recycling Program is collecting new and used toys through Aug. 26 provides toys to more than 30,000 low-income children each year. Similar to the library, children are able to check out and borrow toys.

Residents, businesses and city employees are invited to donate educational games and toys, video games and consoles, dolls and stuffed animals and toys for children with special needs or disabilities.

Do not donate “violent” toys or toys that resemble weapons.

LASAN hosts different donations drives as part of its commitment to public health and the environment throughout the year. These drives include collecting items like non-perishable food, clothing and toiletries. In addition to getting vital supplies to those who need them most, these efforts also keep food, textiles and other materials out of the landfill to support LA’s climate and zero waste goals.

Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at locations across the city, including West L.A. District Yard, 2027 Stoner Ave. All locations will be closed on July 4. For information, visit dpss.lacounty.gov/en/community/toy-loan.html.